PPO: 17 persons nabbed in weekend operation

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that some 17 individuals were arrested following a series of operations launched in the province over the weekend.

In San Simon, five individuals were arrested in Barangay Santa Monica for alleged adulteration of petroleum products, which is a violation of Presidential Decree 1865.

Authorities seized around 8,000 liters of adulterated fuel stored in containers, along with 22 empty drums and a Yamaha engine pump.

Police also arrested a person for acts of lasciviousness under Article 366 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 7610 in Apalit town.

In a separate checkpoint operation in the same town, two men were apprehended for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. An Intratec KG9 and a Remington .45 caliber pistol with several magazines and bullets were seized from the suspects.

In Lubao, another person was arrested for sexual assault.

A buy-bust operation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man and the confiscation of about two grams of shabu.

Policemen also apprehended a wanted person in Barangay Dolores, City of San Fernando for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).

Another buy-bust operation in Barangay Telabastagan in the same city resulted in the seizure of two grams of shabu worth P13,600.

In Guagua, two suspects were arrested in Barangay San Miguel following a buy-bust operation.

More than three grams of suspected shabu worth P21,080, a marked P500 bill, and a black motorcycle sans license plates were recovered from the suspects.

In Floridablanca, a search warrant was served by the local no police in Barangay Paguiruan.

This led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the confiscation of 28 grams of shabu worth P190,400 and drug paraphernalia.

In Sto. Tomas, police served a warrant of arrest against a suspect facing two counts of violation of RA 9165.

In San Luis, a buy-bust operation conducted by the town police in Barangay San Isidro resulted in the arrest of a person and recovery of a .38 caliber revolver, live ammunition, and 0.23 grams of shabu worth P1,564.