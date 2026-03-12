PPO: 9 nabbed for illegal drugs

Police arrested nine individuals and seized illegal drugs worth P229,024 in a series of operations conducted in Pampanga on Wednesday, March 11.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said anti-illegal drug operations were conducted in several towns, including Floridablanca, Sta. Ana, Minalin, Porac and Mexico.

In Floridablanca, four individuals were arrested by cops in a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of 23.7 grams of shabu valued at P161,160.

An individual in Sta. Ana town was also arrested by the local police after yielding 1.08 grams of shabu worth P7,344.

Another person was apprehended in Minalin after police conducted an operation that led to the confiscation of two grams of shabu worth P13,600.

Policemen in Porac also arrested a suspect during a buy-bust operation, resulting in the confiscation of around five grams of suspected shabu worth ?34,000.

The Mexico police meanwhile arrested another person and recovered 1.9 grams of shabu valued at P12,920 along with marked money used in the operation.

In a separate operation, the Sta. Rita Municipal Police arrested a wanted person by virtue of a warrant for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, said the operations are part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign against illegal drugs and criminality.

Police arrested nine individuals and seized illegal drugs worth ?229,024 in a series of operations conducted in Pampanga on Wednesday, March 11.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said anti-illegal drug operations were conducted in several towns, including Floridablanca, Sta. Ana, Minalin, Porac and Mexico.

In Floridablanca, four individuals were arrested by cops in a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of 23.7 grams of shabu valued at ?161,160.

An individual in Sta. Ana town was also arrested by the local police after yielding 1.08 grams of shabu worth ?7,344.

Another person was apprehended in Minalin after police conducted an operation that led to the confiscation of two grams of shabu worth ?13,600.

Policemen in Porac also arrested a suspect during a buy-bust operation, resulting in the confiscation of around five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000.

The Mexico police meanwhile arrested another person and recovered 1.9 grams of shabu valued at ?12,920 along with marked money used in the operation.

In a separate operation, the Sta. Rita Municipal Police arrested a wanted person by virtue of a warrant for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, said the operations are part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign against illegal drugs and criminality.