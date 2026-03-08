Prioritize education, health: Guv to mayors

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda had called on Pampanga mayors to prioritize education, health, and the overall welfare of Kapampangans.

Pineda made the appeal to the chief executives during a consultative meeting with local government units (LGUs) at the Kingsborough Convention Center recently.

The provincial government organized the meeting to strengthen coordination and address pressing concerns faced by LGUs in the province.

The meeting served as a venue for local leaders to discuss policy issues, governance concerns, and ways to improve the delivery of public services.

Pineda emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among local officials to ensure that programs, particularly those related to education and healthcare, remain a priority.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, who also attended the meeting, urged the mayors, vice mayors, and members of municipal councils to ensure that systems and documentation processes are properly organized to avoid delays in government transactions.

The provincial government said several issues affecting LGUs were discussed during the consultation, including the ownership of school properties under the Department of Education (DepEd), business permitting and licensing processes, solid waste management, and the implementation of Provincial Ordinance No. 878.

Other matters raised included the province’s anti-drug campaign, increasing number of animal bite cases, measures being undertaken to address the problem.

Other officials present during the meeting were members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Capitol department heads, local chief executives, municipal and city council members, and representatives from the Registry of Deeds, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Pampanga, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region III.