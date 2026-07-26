PRO-3 deploys 1,500 cops for Marcos' SONA security

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) has deployed 1,500 police personnel to Metro Manila to augment security operations for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27.

According to PRO-3, the augmentation force is composed of personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 and the police offices of Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Angeles City.

The officers from Central Luzon were deployed to designated security areas, staging points, and rally sites in the National Capital Region yesterday evening, July 26.

The CL police also organized a 600-member Reactionary Standby Support Force from the Regional Headquarters and other provincial police offices. The personnel will remain on standby for possible deployment if necessary.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the deployment of troops is part of the Philippine National Police’s security preparations for the SONA.

“Our personnel have been reminded to exercise maximum tolerance, respect the constitutional and human rights of individuals participating in lawful assemblies, and perform their duties with professionalism, discipline, and restraint,” Mendez said.

Meanwhile, he assured that police units in Central Luzon will continue anti-criminality operations and checkpoint activities to maintain peace and order in the region.

Mendez said checkpoints along major roads in Central Luzon have been intensified to maintain peace and order during the SONA period.

The PNP has been placed on full alert status from 5 p.m. on July 24 to 11:59 p.m. on July 27.