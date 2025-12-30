PRO-3 destroys P500K illegal firecrackers

The Police Regional Office of Central Luzon (PRO-3) said that it destroyed P500,000 worth of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, which were confiscated across Central Luzon.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 director, said the ceremonial destruction was conducted on Monday as part of intensified measures to ensure public safety during the New Year celebration.

The police official added that they coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to facilitate the disposal of the prohibited items.

The destroyed fireworks included boga (improvised cannons), kwitis, goodbye Philippines, lolo thunder, plapla, tuna, judas belt, and giant whistle bombs.

Peñones said the illegal firecrackers were seized in numerous police operations conducted by police units throughout the region.

“The removal and destruction of these prohibited firecrackers are preventive measures to protect lives, prevent injuries, and avoid unnecessary incidents,” Peñones said.