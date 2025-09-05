Proposed independent flood control probe body draws support

MANILA – Lawmakers on Friday supported President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s plan to create an independent commission that will investigate anomalous flood control projects.

Senator Erwin Tulfo said an independent body would be more appropriate amid allegations that some lawmakers might have benefited from the flood control program by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Hindi naman pinapadalhan ang mga mambabatas. Kasi po meron tinatawag tayo na interparliamentary courtesy, kaya hindi natin ma-iwasan na magduda ang ating mga kababayan (The legislators are not sent [invitations]. Because we have something called interparliamentary courtesy, so we cannot avoid our countrymen being suspicious),” Tulfo said in a media interview.

Tulfo also agreed that the commission must have the authority to issue subpoenas to everyone involved in the controversy.

Senator Francis Pangilinan also supports the creation of the independent commission, urging Filipinos to be vigilant. He said the ultimate power rests in the hands of the people.

“Keep our elected officials, including myself, on their toes. Hold us to account and organize activities to voice your grievances peacefully,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

On Thursday, Malacañang said the issuance of an executive order establishing the independent body on flood control probe is being finalized. (PNA)