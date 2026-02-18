Provincial Government gets CSC recognition

The Provincial Government of Pampanga received an Accreditation Award from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in recognition of its human resource management systems.

The Capitol said the accreditation was granted pursuant to CSC Resolution No. 2500882, citing the province’s implementation of merit-based and systems-driven human resource management under the Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM).

The award was presented by CSC Regional Director Dyna Marie Quimson to Governor Lilia G. Pineda during the flag ceremony at the Capitol Compound on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, led by Vice Governor Dennis Pineda witnessed the awarding ceremony.

The provincial government said the recognition covers the implementation of its Recruitment, Selection, and Placement (RSP) and Performance Management Systems, as well as its compliance with civil service laws and human resource policies.

The Capitol said that four local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga were granted accreditation.

Only 20 to 30 percent of LGUs in Central Luzon have achieved similar recognition.

The provincial government reported that its Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) No. 3718 with the Provincial Government of Pampanga Employees Union (PGPEU) was registered during the same ceremony, in line with Executive Order No. 180.

The agreement will be effective from December 15, 2025 to December 14, 2028, according to the Capitol.