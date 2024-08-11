Prov'l gov't to hosts Kulitan workshop

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga, in collaboration with the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc., is set to host an educational lecture-workshop on Kulitan, the ancient and revered writing Kapampangan language, on August 20, 2024.

The seminar will be held at the Benigno Aquino Hall. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This period will give participants ample time to immers with the rich culture and intricate nuances of the Kulitan script.

Michael Pangilinan, a renowned scholar and one of the experts in Kulitan, will lead the lecture.

With his knowledge and passion for the script, Pangilinan produced a book on Kulitan, which will be available during the event.

Pangilinan, known for his dedication to cultural preservation, shared in a Facebook post that the workshop will cover the technical aspects of the Kulitan script.

He said the seminar will also delve into the broader context of Kapampangan culture and history.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on writing activities, learning to form the characters and understand the linguistic structure of this ancient script.

This interactive approach aims to provide participants a deeper connection to the Kapampangan identity and its historical roots.