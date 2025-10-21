PSAU shifts to online scheme amid influenza-like illness surge

The Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) has shifted to an Alternative Learning Modality and Skeletal Workforce from October 20-24, 2025 to mitigate the rapid spread of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) within the campus.

This was learned in a report released by the PSAU Sinukuan Gazette, the state university's official publication.

This health measure was implemented via Memorandum No. 040 dated October 17, 2025.

The decision followed an online university-wide survey conducted on October 16-17. It revealed significant numbers of affected individuals, with 3,071 out of 8,199 enrolled students (approximately 37%) reporting ILI symptoms.

The monitoring indicated a high incidence among university employees, with approximately 50% of the 416 employees who responded reporting similar symptoms.

The PSAU administration expects strict compliance from all students and employees with the temporary measure, emphasizing the university’s priority on public health and safety. (𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦 𝘈𝘣𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘵, 𝘓𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢 𝘗𝘢𝘶𝘭𝘢 𝘝𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘻𝘶𝘦𝘭𝘢)