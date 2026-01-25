PSAU to open new campus in San Luis

The Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) is set to open a new campus in the municipality of San Luis, said Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc.

Bondoc made the announcement following an inspection of the proposed campus site by PSAU officials, led by University President Dr. Anita David.

San Luis Mayor Jayson Sagum, along with other local officials, was also present during the event.

The congresswoman said the PSAU–San Luis campus will be the first university to be established in the town.

“From a very small agricultural town, magkakaroon na po ng isang unibersidad sa bayan ng San Luis. This is a long cherished dream po for the municipality to have its own university,” Bondoc said.

She expressed her gratitude to the local government and the community for their cooperation and support.

Bondoc said these were instrumental in making the project possible.

“Sa pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan ng bawat namumuno sa bayan, tiyak na may magandang bunga itong maidudulot para sa San Luis at sa mga mamamayan nito,” Bondoc said.