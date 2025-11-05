PSC chair eyes Clark as sports tourism hub

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick Gregorio has bared his programs aimed at providing support to Filipino athletes and promoting the country as a sports destination.

"Tatlo lang naman ho ang pinangako ko sa presidente at sa taong bayan. Aalagaan po natin ang mga atleta, facilities management, and sports tourism," Gregorio said during the Pampanga Press Club's KapiHann at Swissotel inside Hann Resorts on Tuesday November 4.

Gregorio emphasized that the PSC’s priority is to ensure the holistic well-being of Filipino athletes — from their physical training to their everyday needs.

“We are providing new uniforms, proper food and nutrition, monthly allowances, and assistance with transportation and lodging,” he said.

Gregorio also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve sports facilities management, citing the renovation of the historic Gintong Alay training center in Baguio, which had been inaccessible to athletes for some time.

“We want to make sure that our athletes have proper venues to train and grow,” he said.

The PSC chairman said he is also promoting the Philippines, especially Clark Freeport, as a premier sports tourism hub, citing its world-class golf courses and growing capacity to host local and international sporting events.

“I truly believe that Pampanga is a sports tourism destination. One of the best. Lalo na yung golf. Pinakamalaki ang atraksyon ng golf sa Asya. Kaya pong lumaban ng Clark diyan,” Gregorio said.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos earlier created the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency headed by Gregorio along with government agencies such as Department of Tourism (DOT) as Vice-Chairperson; the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Budget and Management (DB?); Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA); and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) as members.

The inter-agency committee was created to oversee all government initiatives to promote sports tourism locally and globally.

"I'm a believer that we can position the Philippines as a sports capital in Asia," Gregorio said.