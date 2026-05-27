PSHS studes urged to build character

Character and values will ultimately define success beyond the classroom.

Thus said Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera during the Toast to Excellence program of the Philippine Science High School System – Central Luzon Campus on May 20, 2026.

Addressing 148 student honorees and competition winners from Grades 7 to 9, Devanadera said academic achievements and awards may open opportunities, but integrity, discipline, and trustworthiness are what sustain long-term success.

“You may have graduated from exclusive schools. You may have topped your class. You might have been awarded academic excellence. But paglabas natin ng eskuwelahan, what will remain is your character,” Devanadera told students.

The CDC chief underscored the importance of balancing scientific and technological advancement with strong moral foundations, especially in an era shaped by artificial intelligence.

“In this age of AI, nothing can replace the brains of a person. Nothing can replace human character,” she said.

Drawing from Clark’s growth as an economic hub with more than 1,200 locators and over 150,000 workers, Devanadera noted that modern workplaces value collaboration, communication, and reliability as much as technical competence.

“You are all equal in terms of knowledge, in terms of degree of excellence. You will only compete in terms of character and the values that you have with you,” she added.

Devanadera also underscored the role of parents in shaping children’s values.

She said discipline, responsibility, and consistency are developed not only in schools but also at home.

The Toast to Excellence program recognized students for outstanding academic performance and extracurricular achievements.