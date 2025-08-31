PTFoMs renews commitment to protect media rights

MANILA – The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard the rights and welfare of media practitioners.

As the nation observes National Press Freedom Day, the PTFoMS vowed active collaboration with media stakeholders to defend press freedom.

“Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to this mission,” it said in a statement.

“Defending press freedom is not solely the responsibility of the government; it is a shared duty that falls upon each and every member of our society. We must stand united in our resolve to ensure that a free and vibrant press remains the bedrock of our democracy.”

The PTFoMS cited significant progress under the Marcos administration, including a strengthened press freedom index, the absence of media-related killings in the past year, and swift responses to reports of harassment against journalists.

It, however, acknowledged the evolving threats confronting journalists such as online harassment, cyberbullying, disinformation and misinformation, and undue influence from powerful groups.

“Addressing these challenges demands heightened vigilance and rapid response mechanisms. It also requires an unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and impartiality in reporting,” the PTFoMS said.

The PTFoMS stressed the need for media organizations and practitioners to “reinforce ethical standards, maintain impartiality, and remain steadfast in their dedication to truthful and accurate reporting.”

To address threats and ensure the safety and security of journalists, the PTFoMs ensured close collaboration with law enforcement, government agencies, and media partners.

The PTFoMS said it is implementing a comprehensive strategy anchored on partnerships, innovation and capacity-building.

Key initiatives include the Philippine National Police’s Media Vanguards Program, partnerships with the Commission on Human Rights and Public Attorney’s Office, and international cooperation.

“We are also making strategic investments in training and capacity-building programs. This will empower journalists with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate an ever-changing media environment while upholding the highest standards of professionalism,” it said.

National Press Freedom Day is observed every Aug. 30 in the Philippines to honor the birth anniversary of Marcelo H. Del Pilar, hailed as the father of Philippine journalism.

The PTFoMS called on all Filipinos to draw inspiration from Del Pilar’s unwavering courage and commitment to truth, citing the importance to defend the principles of a “free and independent press.”

“Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to truth, justice and transparency, recognizing that a strong, independent media serves as a powerful force for positive change in our nation,” it said. (PNA)