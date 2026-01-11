Rains, cloudy skies in most parts of PH due to 3 weather systems

MANILA – Three prevailing weather systems will continue to bring rains and thunderstorms over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, rest of Cagayan Valley, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Calabarzon, except for Quezon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also caused by the amihan.

Quezon province, as well as Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by easterlies.

Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will have moderate to rough coastal waters due to moderate to strong northeast winds.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will also have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas due to east to northeast winds.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate northeast to north winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

No low pressure area is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility based on the satellite images being monitored by PAGASA.

However, weather forecaster Obit Badrina said a “potential” LPA might develop between Wednesday and Friday this week and it will bring scattered rains over “the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, including Bicol Region.” (PNA)