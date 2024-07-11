Rains continue over most of PH on Thursday

MANILA – Most areas in the country will continue to experience rains on Thursday due to the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said.

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Davao Occidental will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The ITCZ will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Bicol Region, and the rest of Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also cause flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No low pressure area is expected to develop or enter the country until Friday, Forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

However, scattered rain showers will continue to prevail over the western section of the country due to the ITCZ, he added. (PNA)