Rains to persist in parts of PH on Friday

MANILA – Luzon and Western Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or "habagat" affecting these areas, the weather bureau said Friday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms across Luzon could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Western Visayas will get isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)