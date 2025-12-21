Rainy Sunday across PH due to 'amihan', easterlies

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or "amihan" continues to affect extreme northern Luzon, while the easterlies will be over the rest of the country on Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In Cagayan and Isabela, cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected due to the shear Line, which could lead to moderate to occasionally heavy rains and raise the risk of flash floods or landslides, according to the weather bureau's 4 a.m. advisory.

Batanes faces similar threats from the northeast monsoon, characterized by cloudy skies and rains that may intensify, also posing dangers of flash flooding and landslides.

The Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental will see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms driven by the easterlies, with the same potential for flash floods or landslides from moderate to heavy downpours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also caused by Easterlies. PAGASA advises vigilance for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Extreme northern Luzon will experience strong winds going northeast with rough coastal waters, while the rest of the region will have moderate to strong winds heading east to northeast with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds blowing east to northeast with slight to moderate coastal waters.

No tropical cyclones are currently monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)