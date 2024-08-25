Recreational, health park opened in Porac town

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil and local officials led the opening of the newly-renovated Bayung Porac Mini Park in Barangay Manibaug Libutad here on Friday, August 23.

Covered tables and benches, fountains, rubberized running paths, playgrounds, parkways, a dinosaur amusement area, and a mini-amphitheater for local performances were established inside the park.

There were food stalls, live performances and even a fireworks display during the reopening of the park.

Capil said the local government renovated the park to make it more conducive to visits and public events.

The mayor added that the area is expected to provide a wholesome experience for locals where they can relax and do recreational activities.

“Public parks are important for local communities. We wanted to provide a place where our people can gather and do recreational activities. This venue is also aimed to host public events for the people and a venue where they can pursue health-related activities,” Capil said.

The mayor added that they are also looking at developing a three-kilometer area in Western Porac for another mini-park.