Remembrance of the dead in Betis continues for 9 days

While others would have set aside leftover candles after All Saints Day, residents of Betis district in Guagua town will continue honoring and offering prayers for the dead in the company of family members.

In Betis, All Souls' Day, or Daun in Kapampangan, is more than a one-day remembrance.

In the district, people remember their dead, but not on All Souls' Day, which is November 2, but on November 1, which is All Saints' Day.

The solemn remembrance is not only a one-day memorial but nine consecutive days of masses in the Santiago Apostol Church and visits to the family tombs for the offering of candles.

Betis District, once a proud town of seven barangays and now merely a part of Guagua, is known for observing the longest honor rites for the dead.

They would do this for a span of nine days, starting from November 1 until November 9.

The event ends with the blessing of tombs by the local parish priest.