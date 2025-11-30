Remote Employee's Capital Town expansion nears completion

Business process outsourcing company Remote Employee (RE) is gearing up for the opening of its Capital Town expansion.

RE Chief Executive Officer Ruffy Galang said that they started the Capital Town expansion in July this year to accommodate its growing workforce.

The expansion is set to house an additional 300 employees.

"The Capital Town expansion is almost done, and it’s every bit as impressive as we hoped," Galang said during the company's year-end party at Hilton Clark on November 27, 2025.

Aside from its office expansion, Galang also announced accomplishments for the RE Academy.

For this project, the BPO company said it has forged partnerships with several schools in Pampanga to support the RE Academy.

The academy aims to provide training, mentorship, and real-world workplace exposure to help bridge academic learning with industry demands.

During its denim-themed year-end party, RE treated its employees with raffle prizes, including iPhones, game consoles, and cash prizes as much as P100,000.

Based in Pampanga, RE specializes in providing skilled, dedicated support teams to US-based businesses.

With a focus on quality, retention, and client partnership, the BPO said it empowers companies to scale efficiently by supplementing their core teams with talented professionals trained through their proprietary RE Academy.