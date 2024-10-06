Salalila brothers join forces for 2025 polls

SANTA RITA — Former political rivals incumbent Mayor Arthur “Art” Salalila and former mayor Ferdinand “Dagi” Salila have buried the political hatchet and joined forces for the 2025 polls in this municipality.

Art and Dagu are running as mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

The duo, along with their political slate, filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here on Sunday.

The COC filing was made after the candidates and their supporters attended a church service at the Santa Rita de Casia Parish.

The two had contended for the mayoralty post of the town in the May 2022 elections.

People close to the two teams said that Governor Dennis Pineda and former Mayor Yolanda Pineda had been instrumental in bringing the two candidates together.

Incumbent mayor Arthur Salalila is seeking a second term while former mayor Ferdinand Salalila will run for vice mayor.

The group's candidates for councilor include Romy Valencia, Bong Hurtado, Jay Manalo, Bot Cubacub, Luz Batas, Puroy Sotto, Jojo Macasias, and Willie Guiao.