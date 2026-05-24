SalveoWell provides school supplies for employees’ kids

As part of its continuing commitment to support the welfare of its employees and their families, SalveoWell sponsored school essentials for the children of its employees.

More than 200 students benefited from the initiative, which began in 2017.

This year’s activity included a special shopping experience for employees and their children at the SM Store Clark on Friday, May 22.

The families shopped for bags, shoes, and other school supplies.

SalveoWell Chief Executive Officer Reach Yanes, together with company president Arkie Rivera, joined the employees during the activity.

Yanes shared that the program was inspired by their own experiences as parents and their desire to ease the burden of families during the school season.

“Bilang parent, naiintindihan namin na tuwing pasukan ay sobrang magastos at mahirap ipagkasya ang sahod kapag marami ang pangangailangan ng mga bata. Kaya noong 2017, kahit maliit pa lamang ang kumpanya, naisip na naming tumulong sa mga magulang,” Yanes said.

Emmalyn Galang, a team leader from the company’s Customer Service Department, thanked the management for extending support to the workers and their families.

“I want to thank SalveoWell not only for taking care of their business but also their employees and families,” Galang said.

Aside from the annual school assistance program, the company also offers educational scholarship grants. Employees may receive up to P100,000 in financial assistance for their children.

Up to three children per employee may qualify for the program.

SalveoWell is recognized for its flagship health and wellness product, Salveo Barley Grass, an award-winning barley grass supplement made from 100 percent pure leaf powder.

The homegrown company continues to expand its wellness advocacy while strengthening programs focused on employee care and family support.