San Fernando giant lanterns all set for public exhibitions

People , who failed to witness the 2025 Giant Lanterns Festival, will now have a chance to see the yearly Yuletide spectacle as a set of giant lanterns will be brought closer to the public through a series of exhibitions, the City of San Fernando Tourism Office said.

The tourism office said the lanterns will be made available for public exhibitions from December 14, to January 1, 2026 all over the city.

From December 14 to 23, the giant lanterns will be on display at Robinsons Starmills starting 6 p.m.

The lanterns will also be showcased during the Ligligan Parol at Capital Town Pampanga on December 19 at 4 p.m.

On December 24, a special exhibition was scheduled at 9 p.m. between San Fernando City Hall and the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Tourism Office said.

Post-Christmas displays will continue at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga on December 25 and 26 at 6 p.m.

Exhibitions will be held simultaneously at Marquee Mall in Angeles City and Robinsons Starmills Pampanga on December 27 and 28, also at 6 p.m.

From December 29 to 30, the lanterns will be displayed at City Town Center in Barangay Calulut and Robinsons Starmills Pampanga, before the final exhibition on January 1 at 6 p.m. at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga.