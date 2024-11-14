San Simon celebrates 1st Palbaksan festival

SAN SIMON — The first Palbaksan Festival will be celebrated today, November 15, in this municipality.

Mayor Abundio “Jun” Punsalan Jr. said the name Palbaksan is a play on words combining “pale, bakal at asan”(rice, steel, and fish) which are the main products of the municipality.

He added that the festival is the highlight of the 253rd founding anniversary of the their town.

“Ito ang mga produkto ng aming bayan na nagbibigay ng kabuhayan sa mga Simonians. At ang bayan ng San Simon ay kahit po nag-industrialize kami, malaking parte pa rin ang agricultural at inaalagaan namin ito dahil ito ang nagbibigay ng pagkain sa mga Filipino,” Punsalan said.

During the celebration, the mayor said at least 19 schools will participate in the dance competition showcasing the town’s history and its top products.

“Ang mga participants ay mga bata dahil gusto natin na maintindihan nila ang pinagmulan ng San Simon para mas mahalin pa nila ang aming bayan,” Punsalan said.

Aside from the Palbaksan Festival, the local government launched the two-day founding celebration through Holy Eucharist followed by zumba competition on Thursday, November 14.

A street party featuring local bands will conclude the event on Friday evening, November 15.

Themed: “Pinande Ning Tetagan”, Punsalan said the celebration aims to showcase the growth and development of San Simon.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa mga naunang mga lider ng aming bayan sa kanilang kontribusyon para umabot ang San Simon ng 253 years, at patuloy namin papandayin ito para sa mas magandang bukas,” he said.