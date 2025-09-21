San Simon folks demand transparency, accountability over unfinished bridges

Residents of San Simon town are demanding transparency and accountability over the delayed construction of two bridges in the municipality

Hundreds of residents gathered in Barangay Sto. Niño to protest the stalled works on the San Miguel and Tulaoc bridges

The protesters lamented that the San Miguel Bridge has been closed to motorists for nearly three years for concreting and expansion, while the Tulaoc Bridge has remained under construction since February.

The vital structures connect several barangays to the town proper and the MacArthur Highway.

In a petition letter to authorities, residents stated the "daily hardships" caused by the unfinished projects — heavy traffic, longer travel times, higher transportation costs, and lost income.

“Hindi sapat ang pahayag na ‘magtiis muna para sa kaunlaran.’ Ang tunay na kaunlaran ay hindi dapat nakabatay sa pasensya lamang ng taumbayan, kundi sa malinaw na plano, tamang paggamit ng pondo, at responsableng pamumuno,” the petition read.

The residents urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to release a full report on the projects’ funding, contractors, and timeline.

They also demanded the disclosure of reasons behind the delays and called for a public consultation.

“Hindi dapat puro tiis ang kapalit ng proyekto. Hindi excuse ang ‘kaunlaran’ para itago ang kapabayaan. Karapatan ng taumbayan ang malinaw na impormasyon at tapat na pamamahala. Sa pamamagitan ng petisyong ito, kami ay humihiling sa Sangguniang Bayan at sa lahat ng kinauukulang ahensya na kumilos agad at igalang ang karapatan ng mamamayan ng San Simon sa isang tapat, mabilis, at maayos na serbisyo,” the petition added.