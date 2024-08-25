San Simon seniors get free medicines

SAN SIMON — Senior citizens in this town received their supply of "maintenance" medicines from the local government.

Acting Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos led the distribution of the medications to the elderlies on Friday, August 24.

He said beneficiaries received three months supply of medicines for hypertension and cholesterol.

“Every three months ginagawa namin ito. Nung vice mayor ako, bumibili ako mula sa sariling bulsa ko pero dahil nakaupo naman ako as mayor at may pondo naman ang munisipyo, bumili kami para ipamigay sa mga lolo’t lola natin,” Santos said.

He added that the program aims to ease the financial burden of senior citizens and their families.

“Imbes na pambili nila ng gamot, pandagdag nalang sa pagkain nila o sa iba nilang pangangailangan,” Santos said.

During the event, Santos took the opportunity to highlight the projects he completed during his 60-day term as acting mayor.

These include distribution of school bags to 8,000 preschool and elementary students and thendistribution of cash assistance through partner-partylist organizations to over 1,000 residents.

He also mentioned the purchase of motorboats, which will provide free transportation to residents affected by the closure of San Miguel bridge, among others.

Santos said that he was also able to start the processing of documents for the opening of the Municipal Infirmary.

The vice mayor cited that he also secured funding for the installation of street lights along public roads.

“Maikli po ang 60 days pero ginawa ko ang lahat ng kaya ko para makapag-implement ng mga programa, lalo na ‘yung mga kailangan talaga,” Santos said.

The vice mayor served as acting mayor starting June 24, following the preventive suspension imposed on Mayor Abundion Punsalan Jr. by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.