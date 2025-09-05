Sandiganbayan convicts ex-Ecija town mayor for malversation

MANILA – The Sandiganbayan has found a former Nueva Ecija town mayor guilty of malversation of PHP3.5 million in public funds, representing unliquidated cash advances dating back to 2006.

In a 31-page decision promulgated on Sept. 2, the anti-graft court sentenced former Laur, Nueva Ecija mayor Blas Canlas to up to 16 years imprisonment.

“The accused, being the accountable officer and the recipient of the cash advances in this case, had the obligation to comply with the COA (Commission on Audit) rules on its liquidation. Furthermore, as head of agency, or the local chief executive of the municipality, he had the responsibility to ensure that the grant, utilization, and liquidation of all cash advances are in accordance with the rules,” the court said.

The court also ordered Canlas to indemnify the local government unit PHP3.5 million with subsidiary imprisonment in case of insolvency, and likewise ordered his perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

The case was decided by the Sandiganbayan in 2018, but Canlas elevated the case to the Supreme Court (SC).

The SC set aside the 2018 ruling and remanded the case back to the Sandiganbayan for the continuation of proceedings. (PNA)