Sandiganbayan orders 90-day suspension against Punsalan

The Sandiganbayan has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension against San Simon, Pampanga Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. while the official is facing trial for graft and extortion.

The directive stemmed from Punsalan’s alleged involvement in an extortion case following an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last September at a restaurant in Clark Freeport.

In a seven-page resolution released Friday, the anti-graft court’s Seventh Division directed Punsalan to “cease and desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties and privileges of his position.”

The court cited Section 13 of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which mandates the suspension of any public official facing valid criminal information related to graft or bribery.