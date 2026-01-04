Sasmuan folk all set for Kuraldal Atlung Hari

Residents of Sasmuan and religious devotees will end the Christmas season with the traditional celebration of the "Kuraldal Atlung Ari."

The Kuraldal season is set to draw devotees and pilgrims to this coastal town for the festival, celebrated every January 6, 2025, the Feast of the Epiphany.

The Kuradal celebration starts at the feast of Santa Lucia and during the celebration of the Feast of the Three Kings.

The event is marked by prayers, petitions, and devotion revolving around Santa Lucia.

The final day of the festival brings together devotees, the sick, and those with devotions to continue the tradition.

Spanish chronicler Fray Gaspar de San Agustin, OSA noted that St. Lucy was venerated in Sasmuan.

Researcher Nina Tomen, in her book published by Holy Angel University, described the festivities as a time “for merrymaking and revelry, where rich and savory food abound and goodwill flows as Sasmuan residents open their homes to family, friends, pilgrims, and strangers.”

Devotees would troop to the local church to fulfill vows and offer prayers and petitions.