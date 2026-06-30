Sasmuan riverside project boosts livelihoods, tourism

A riverside rehabilitation project, under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, has generated livelihood for residents and tourism in the coastal town of Sasmuan.

According to the DENR, the Sasmuan Linear Park has created additional sources of income for fisherfolk and women through tourism-related activities, park maintenance, and small businesses while serving as a venue for recreation and community events.

The agency said schools and organizations regularly visit the park for mangrove planting and tours of the town's mangrove nursery.

The municipal government also established a coffee shop within the park to support livelihoods, the DENR said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the project demonstrates how environmental rehabilitation can deliver economic, social, and environmental benefits.

"By transforming river easements into functional public spaces, we help prevent encroachment along waterways, reduce pollution that reaches Manila Bay, and create livelihood opportunities while providing communities with safe recreational spaces," Pablo said.

The DENR said the 1,300-square-meter linear park, completed in June 2025, was developed in partnership with the Sasmuan local government and the Federation of Sasmuan Fisherfolk Association Inc. as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program's river easement recovery initiative.