Save the trees along Friendship highway

The Save the Trees Coalition (STC) and the Angeles City council have agreed to collaborate on the protection of some 259 trees along Friendship Highway following concerns over recent pruning activities.

During a Sangguniang Panlungsod session on June 9, 2026, the coalition said the trees are covered by an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) issued by the Court of Appeals in 2024.

The group stressed that maintenance activities should be compliant with existing laws.

STC legal counsel Bianca Viel Caligagan discussed a pending injunction case before the Supreme Court concerning the protection of trees.

Forester Luid Paolo Serrano warned that excessive pruning and tree topping can weaken trees and increase the risk of branch failure during strong winds and storms.

Vice Mayor Amos Rivera proposed the creation of a Technical Working Group to develop guidelines for tree pruning, maintenance, and assessment.

Councilor Joan Crystal "JC" Aguas expressed support for the TWG proposal and vowed that she will author a resolution for its creation.

The STC called for a local ordinance to ensure the protection of the trees.

The group proposed the declaration of Friendship Highway and its tree-lined corridor as a cultural and environmental heritage area.

Meanwhile, Angeles City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) officer Carmelo Simbulan said 272 trees and five dead trees along Friendship Highway are covered by permits issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO).

Simbulan said the pruning and removal of some dead trees were undertaken as the southwest monsoon or Habagat season starts.

The move is intended to reduce risks to motorists and the public, he added.

Simbulan said the operation was also prompted by a May 9 incident along the highway that resulted in a casualty.

According to Simbulan, the operation is being conducted by the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, CENRO, the Angeles City Traffic Development Office, and volunteers.

He clarified that pruning involves the selective removal of branches, while trimming generally refers to reducing twigs and smaller growth on established trees.

He said the city government supports tree conservation but must balance environmental protection with public safety.

Simbulan added that the CENRO was not part of the June 9 discussion between STC and the city council.

He emphasized that the city government remains transparent in the operation, with public funds covering fuel and cleanup activities.

Volunteers are allowed to keep usable wood in exchange for labor and the use of their own equipment, Simbulan said.

He even denied allegations of over-pruning to benefit volunteers.

Simbulan said the city government will not compromise public safety or its mandate.

“As long as the operation is legal and intended to protect the general public and motorists, the city government will continue the work,” he said. via Tristan Jingco