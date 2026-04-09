SC issues ‘writ of kalikasan,’ stops quarrying at Angat watershed

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a “writ of kalikasan” against illegal quarrying activities within the Angat River-Bustos Dam Forest Reserve in Banaban, Angat, Bulacan.

The SC en banc, during its session, issued the “writ of kalikasan” against Halrey Construction Inc. and other persons, granting petitioner Narciso A. De Leon’s plea for a temporary environmental protection order.

The tribunal ordered the respondents to immediately stop quarrying, excavation, earth extraction, or similar activities within the watershed area.

“Respondents are further prohibited from committing acts that may cause additional damage to the environment,” the court said in a statement.

The SC applied the precautionary principle based on technical findings indicating that quarrying activities have significantly increased surface runoff, erosion and sedimentation within the watershed.

“Reports indicated that these activities have destroyed cultivated crops, vegetation, and fruit-bearing trees that serve as wildlife habitats,” it said.

The SC noted that a change in the natural landscape of just a portion of a protected forest reserve threatens the stability of the Angat River-Bustos Dam watershed, posing serious risks to the life, health and property of inhabitants in several provinces.

The Angat River-Bustos Dam Forest Reserve was declared protected forest land under Proclamation No. 573. (PNA)