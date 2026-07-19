Scavengers get help from Capitol, DSWD

A total of 1,452 scavengers from various towns and cities in Pampanga recently received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the provincial government.

Each beneficiary received P3,000 from the DSWD, rice from the Capitol, and slippers and medicines during an event at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on July 15, 2026.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda personally met with the beneficiaries. She urged them to prioritize their health, citing the occupational hazards associated with scavenging.

The governor announced that she and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda will study the repair and distribution of pushcarts for qualified scavengers to help make their work safer and productive.

The Capitol said one of the beneficiaries, a 59-year-old scavenger from Magalang, has spent more than two decades collecting recyclable materials to support her family.