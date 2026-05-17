School backs call for Senate action on VP impeachment

A Catholic school in San Simon, Pampanga has expressed support for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) call for the Senate to fulfill its constitutional duty without delay amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The CBCP earlier called on senators to proceed with the trial and resolve the case by summoning witnesses, hearing testimonies, and voting based on evidence and the demands of justice and righteousness.

Assumpta Technical High School (ATHS) said the CBCP’s position serves as a reminder that impeachment should not be treated as a political battleground.

The school added that the process must remain fair, humane, and grounded in due process, with the goal of uncovering the truth.

As a Catholic educational institution, ATHS said it is committed to promote truth, integrity, and understanding in matters of public concern.

“Every Filipino has the right to know the truth and to attain justice, while leaders bear the responsibility of serving as the honest voice of the people,” the statement read.

The school also stressed the need for accountability among leaders and urged careful discernment based on facts, proper procedure, and faith.

Amid the proceedings, ATHS called for unity and prayer, urging the public to entrust the situation to God.

“We stand for what is right, demand accountability from our leaders, and examine this issue with careful discernment—always guided by facts, proper procedure, and strong faith in the Lord,” the school said.

ATHS added that unity and commitment to truth are essential in strengthening democracy and fostering hope for a more just and prosperous future for Filipinos.

“May this impeachment process serve as a reminder that genuine leadership is rooted in honesty, compassion, and accountability to the nation,” it said.