Sections of MacArthur highway in CSF partially closed due to repair

The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) has advised motorists plying the MacArthur Highway Barangay San Agustin in the City of San Fernando of a temporary road closure from February 28 to March 14, 2026.

The road closure involves the outer lane or northbound section going to Angeles City, particularly at the St. Jude Junction where traffic lights are installed.

The CPOSCO said the partial road closure is due to the ongoing substructure works for the extradosed bridge under the Malolos-Clark Railway Project.

"During this period, the outer northbound lane will be closed to give way to construction activities. As a result, the continuous flow of traffic at St. Jude Junction is expected to be affected, particularly during peak hours, as lane capacity will be reduced," CPOSCO said in its advisory.

The MacArthur Highway portion in the specific area has three lanes, with the outer most lane having been designated earlier as a "pass through" to ease traffic at the junction. Traffic build-ups occur due to heavy trucks which are not allowed to pass the Dolores Flyover and detoured from Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

"Motorists who regularly pass through this area are strongly advised to take alternate routes to avoid possible delays and congestion. Please allow extra travel time and follow instructions of deployed traffic personnel. We ask for everyone's patience and cooperation as this infrastructure development aims to improve long term mobility and connectivity in the area," the CPOSCO said.