Sen Kiko seeks probe on building collapse

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has called for an independent inquiry into the collapse of a nine-storey, under-construction building in Balibago, Angeles City that left four people dead and 17 others still missing.

In Proposed Senate Resolution No. 406 filed on Monday, May 25, Pangilinan sought an investigation into the collapse of the building.

He cited reports indicated that the structure may have been weakened by the unauthorized construction of an additional floors.

Pangilinan said the incident highlighted the need to strengthen the implementation of safety regulations for both public and private construction projects.

“Dahil sa huli, ang mga kawawa nating kababayan ang nagdudusa sa kapabayaang ito,” he added.

The proposed resolution also seeks a comprehensive review of the National Building Code and related regulations, as well as measures to strengthen occupational safety standards and ensure accountability among responsible parties.

The Senate inquiry aims to determine whether negligence, substandard materials, unauthorized modifications, insufficient oversight, or deficiencies in permitting, inspection, occupational safety enforcement, and disaster preparedness contributed to the collapse.

Pangilinan expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.

He urged government agencies to provide immediate assistance, medical support, and transparent updates on rescue and recovery efforts.

“Ang prayoridad natin ay ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan. Utang natin sa mga biktima na ilabas ang katotohanan tungkol sa insidenteng ito at gumawa ng mga batas at polisiya para maiwasan na mangyari ang mga ganitong trahedya sa darating na panahon,” he said.

Rescue operations were formally declared over on Monday night, May 25, while retrieval operations started on Tuesday.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the collapse.