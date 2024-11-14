‘Senate Assist' launched in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Residents in Central Luzon may now avail of various social services following the launching of the first "Senate Assist" at SM City Clark on November 12.

"Senate Assist" is part of the 108th anniversary celebration of the Senate of the Philippines, which was founded in 1916.

The project offers access to medical and social assistance programs facilitated by Senators, in collaboration with the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc., government agencies, public health institutions, and the private sector.

Residents may avail health services, including dialysis and chemotherapy, and various forms of assistance covering education, legal, burial, "Balik Probinsya," transportation, human remains, and other non-medical aid.

The launching of the program in the region was led by Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid.

He said that Senate Assist is made possible through donations from benefactors.

The project is now accessible to the marginalized sectors in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, according to Lapid.

Senate spokesperson Arnel Jose Banas said that Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero decided to unify and simplify the individual assistance programs of senators through Senate Assist.