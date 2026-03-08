Several fuel stations hike pump prices prematurely

Ahead of the projected big time hike in the prices of diesel, gasoline and kerosene on Tuesday, March 10, several fuel retailers in Pampanga increased prices on Friday and Sunday.

The gas stations, except for Petron and Rephil, increased their prices for gasoline from P59.90 to P65 per liter on Sunday morning.

The price of diesel ranged from P73 to 79 per liter, an increase of around P6 to P7, while kerosene stood at P85 to P88 per liter.

The increases came just a few hours after elements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were spotted conducting inspections of gas stations in the City of San Fernando per the request of the Department of Energy (DOE) Region 3.

Earlier, the DOE warned fuel retailers to stop increasing prices from March 6 to 9, until the official price adjustments are announced.

The agency said that during that period, prices of gasoline RON 97 should not exceed P76.50 per liter; premium (RON 95) P50-P71.04; unleaded (RON 91) P49-64.70; diesel P49-66.59; Diesel plus P56.80-P74.81; and kerosene P78.90-99.89.

Oil firms and retailers which prematurely jack up prices ahead of the period will face sanctions and penalties for violation of Republic Act No. 8479, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998; and Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

A dealer of an oil firm reached by SunStar Pampanga said they had notified the DOE of the adjustments and informed motorists of impending price hike.

The DOE, under Department Circular No. DC2019-05-0008, requires oil companies to notify the agency not later than 3 pm on the day before the implementation of any price adjustment, which should be implemented every Tuesday.

The fuel stations are also required to maintain the adjusted price for the next seven days.

"Nakapag-abiso kami sa DOE. At within the prescribed range naman iyung price increase. At itong ginawa naming ay preparation na rin kung sakaling magtaas nga ng Malaki ang presyo next week, para na rin mabigay sa customer na staggered ang increase as suggested by the government," the dealer said.

Serafin Gomez, a PUJ operator driver, said the situation is saddening for him and his fellow public utility vehicle drivers.

"Ala na ke man pung agawa kanining dagdag presyu keng krudu. Masyadung matas pero ala pa naman dagdag keng pamasahi kaya kayud na kami mu para manakitan. Ing gagawan mi eni, kailangan sapak ne ing jeep keng bawat pasada. Sana namu mayari na ing gyerang ayan keng Iran na ala ta naman rugung kebalwan," he said.

(We can't do anything about this oil price increase. It's too high but there is no increase in fares, that's why we just have to work to earn. What we do now is ensure that our jeeps are filled with passengers on every trip. We hope that this war in Iran will end as we have nothing to do with it.)