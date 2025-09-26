Severe weather impacts 303.5K families; 14 reported dead

MANILA – The number of families affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "habagat" and tropical cyclones Mirasol (international name Mitag), Nando (international name Ragasa) and Opong (international name Bualoi) has climbed to 303,357, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday.

In its 6 a.m. situation report, the agency said these affected families are equivalent to 1,212,712 persons residing in 2,472 barangays in 11 regions -- Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Of the affected families, 7,391 families are sheltering in 389 evacuation centers while 8,706 families are being helped outside.

Meanwhile, only three of 14 reported deaths are verified, all in Cordillera.

The remaining 11 are still undergoing validation -- eight in Cagayan Valley and three in Central Luzon.

There are 17 reported injured, of which 10 are already confirmed, while of the two persons missing, only one has been confirmed as of this time.

Damaged houses were placed at 3,831, of which 3,607 were classified as "partially damaged" and 224 as "totally damaged".

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at PHP794.8 million and PHP38.5 million, respectively. (PNA)