Sexual offender nabbed

William Meria Corre, an alleged sexual offender and robber, was arrested by police operatives on July 9, 2026, in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The suspect was caught at the parking lot of a commercial establishment in Barangay San Jose.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) earlier appealed to the public and offered a ₱500,000 reward for any info that will lead to Corre's arrest.

A separate reward of P100,000 was offered by Pampanga First District Congressman Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr.

The PRO 3 said a concerned citizen provided information regarding the suspect's whereabouts within 24 hours of the bounty announcement.

Dubbed by local media as a "serial maniac," Corre is facing a sexual asault allegations in different parts of Pampanga.

Corre was arrested by virtue of warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 49 in Guagua, Pampanga, for multiple counts of rape and rape by sexual assault.

Corre is being linked to a series of armed robberies and acts of lasciviousness dating back to 2025.

He allegedly targeted women by abducting them at gunpoint, robbing them of cash and electronics, and sexually assaulting them in secluded areas.

Bhevs Navarro, a female lifestyle vlogger, went on social media with her experience after being abducted at gunpoint and assaulted by Corre outside an Angeles City hotel on June 27, 2026. Her viral account intensified public and police efforts.

Authorities revealed that Corre's alleged victims include an 11-year-old student.

The victim was reportedly abducted on her way to school in March 2026.