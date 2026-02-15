Shear line, 'amihan' dumping rains over Luzon – PAGASA

MANILA – Multiple weather systems are affecting large parts of the country, bringing cloudy skies and rains, particularly over Luzon, the weather bureau reported Sunday.

The shear line is bringing cloudy skies and scattered rains over parts of eastern Luzon, with the state weather bureau warning of possible flash floods and landslides in affected areas.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon, particularly Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Rizal, where moderate to at times heavy rains may occur.

“Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains,” the agency warned.

The "amihan" continues to affect the rest of Northern Luzon, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. No significant impact is expected in these areas.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Western Visayas, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, with possible flash floods or landslides during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned of localized flooding in areas hit by severe thunderstorms.

Wind conditions will be moderate to strong over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, with coastal waters ranging from moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.5 meters).

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas (0.6 to 2.1 meters).

PAGASA advised the public, especially those in landslide- and flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and monitor updates as weather conditions may change rapidly. (PNA)