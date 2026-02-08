Shear line, ‘amihan' to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line and northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring rains over parts of the country on Sunday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and the rest of Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by amihan.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains may cause possible flash floods or landslides in these areas.

The northeast monsoon will also bring isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon with no significant impact.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, the eastern section of Central Luzon, and the eastern section of Southern Luzon experience strong to gale northeast winds and rough to very rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong northeast winds will prevail over the rest of Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate northeast to southwest winds, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The weather bureau said no new low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored after an LPA (formerly Tropical Storm Basyang, with international name Penha) dissipated at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Basyang affected 64,360 families in the regions of Western Visayas, Negros Island, Central Visayas, and Caraga.

It left at least five people dead, including four family members due to a landslide in Northern Mindanao. (PNA)