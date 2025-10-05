Shiwen Lim files data privacy case against media outlets

Pampanga Third District Board Member Shiwen Pamintuan Lim has filed a complaint before the National Privacy Commission (NPC) against four media organizations for allegedly violating his right to privacy through the publication of his personal details.

In his complaint, Lim accused CLTV36 (Central Luzon Television), SunStar Pampanga, Punto Central Luzon, and Iorbit News Online of publishing "his warrant of arrest, which he said subjected him to public ridicule and prejudgment," according to earlier reports.

He reportedly claimed that including his personal information in the reports exposed him and his family to danger and public shame, constituting a breach of the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The case, docketed as NPC Case No. 25-156, is now under the Complaints and Investigation Division of the NPC.

In an order dated March 24, 2025, the commission directed the respondents to file a verified comment within 15 days from receipt of the order and to appear virtually for a preliminary conference.

Lim is currently facing three counts of estafa before the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Mexico-San Luis, and currently out on bail.