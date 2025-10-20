Sidecar fabrication groups get aid from DSWD, Capitol

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga are boosting the capabilities of barangay peace and order efforts with the distribution of patrol side cars that will be produced by local manufactures.

The DSWD has released ?450,000 each to three associations under its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to fund the Barangay Patrol Sidecar Fabrication Project in Pampanga.

The DSWD said it aims to support the program by providing livelihood for local manufacturers.

The sidecars produced will be distributed to 505 barangays across the province.

Among the recipients of livelihood grants are the AA Sidecar Maker Association of Barangay San Antonio, Magalang, and the Bayung Aslag Fabrication Association of Barangay Gutan, Floridablanca.