SMC sets desilting of Pampanga River

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- San Miguel Corporation (SMC) President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang announced over the weekend the successful removal of over 2 million metric tons of silt and waste from the rivers of Bulacan.

Ang said that the desilting of the Pampanga River is also scheduled to take place soon.

"We are also setting our sights on the Pampanga River, extending our river restoration efforts across Central Luzon," he said.

Ang said SMC's goal is to help mitigate flooding, and bring life back to the polluted rivers, and uplift communities.

"This is a massive endeavor that comes at no cost to the government. Yet, we remain committed to this advocacy, knowing that every effort brings us closer to a cleaner and safer environment," he said.