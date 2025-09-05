Solo parents benefit from AKAP program

Some 1,983 solo parents in Pampanga received P5, 000 each from the P9,915,000 worth assistance program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) “Ayuda Para sa Kapus-palad” (AKAP) program.

Alagang Nanay Partylist Representative Florabel Yatco, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the distribution of the assistance at the Kingsborough International Convention Center recently.

The Capitol said that the solo parents also received grocery packs from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), personal care kits from the partylist, and lifetime pneumonia vaccines.

“Solo parents play the role of both mother and father. We hope this program helps them in some way,” said Yatco.

Vice Governor Pineda thanked the partylist for including Pampanga in the program and recognizing the needs of solo parents in the province.