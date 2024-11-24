Solon calls for probe on Pampanga killings

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio Gonzales Jr. is seeking an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the recent killings and violence within his jurisdiction.

In his privileged speech last Monday, Gonzales said that at least five local officials from the province’s third district, including five barangay captains and a municipal councilor, have been killed since April 30, 2022.

He identified the victims as:

• Barangay Captain Alvin Mendoza of Alasas, City of San Fernando (shot 16 times on April 30, 2022);

• Barangay Captain Jesus Liang of Sto. Rosario, City of San Fernando (shot on Dec. 28, 2022);

• Barangay Captain Matt Ryan de la Cruz (shot multiple times on June 11, 2024);

• Barangay Captain Norberto “Mel” Lumbang of Laquios, Arayat (shot with a rifle inside the barangay hall on Aug. 11, 2024);

• Municipal Councilor Federico Hipolito of Arayat, Pampanga (killed by motorcycle-riding assailants on Nov. 12, 2024).

“Nakakalungkot isipin na hindi pa man nareresolba ang mga patayan noong 2022 ay patuloy pa ring nangyayari ang mga ganitong klaseng krimen sa aking distrito,” Gonzales said.

“And I can’t help but think. Are these recent deaths related to illegal activities? Away kaya ito sa negosyo? May kinalaman kaya ito sa (May 2025) eleksyon? Ilan pa ba ang mamatay bago kumilos ang lokal na kapulisan?”

Gonzales said he will file a resolution to formalize his call for an investigation relative to these killings.

“As usual, the police have yet to determine the motive for the attack. Justice may have many faces. But in the end, I believe it’s primarily about accountability,” he said.

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) has expressed support to Gonzales' call for a probe.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO-3, assured the public of its commitment to uphold the law, ensure justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

“Restoring public faith in the justice system is paramount and we stand firm in our resolve to bring these cases to a just conclusion,” Maranan said.

The PRO 3 director disclosed that charges were filed in court against persons involved in two of the incidents.

Maranan added that he directed Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, to intensify efforts to resolve the cases.

He said deployment of personnel and regular checkpoints are being conducted in the province and across the region.

Maranan called on the public to report vital information that may help in resolving the cases.

“Together, as a united community, we can send a clear message that violence and lawlessness have no place in Pampanga or anywhere else,” he said.