Solon lauds Capiz gov't for supporting 'Bale Pusu'

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., thanked Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Capiz for their passage of Resolution No. 199, Series of 2025, expressing their support for House Bill No. 2422, “An Act Establishing The Bale Pusu Home For The Elderly In All Cities And Municipalities.”

The resolution, passed during the 12th Regular Session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on December 2, 2025, urges national legislators to prioritize the passage of HB 2422 and for the LGUs within Capiz to participate in the establishment and operation of Bale Pusu Homes within their respective localities.

On July 29, 2025, Lazatin filed HB 2422, which mandates the establishment of at least one ‘Bale Pusu’ home for the elderly in all cities and municipalities in the country.

The homes prioritize elderly, who have been abandoned, left on the streets, or have no families.

The project was patterned after the Bale Pusu Home for Abandoned Female Elderly established in Sta. Teresita, Angeles City on September 15, 2021, during Lazatin’s time as mayor.

Under the proposed bill, a Special Committee on Bale Pusu Home for the Elderly shall be established to ensure that the elderly home has sufficient staff to render services to seniors staying in the centers; facilities, rooms, and spaces that are suitable for eldercare; basic health and recreational facilities; basic utilities, such as electricity and water; and a database on elderly wards.

Lazatin said he implemented pro-elderly programs, which include the provision of free vitamins, medicines, and vaccinations for senior citizens.

In the first week of January 2026, Lazatin said he visited barangays in the First District of Pampanga to deliver free vitamins, medicines, and financial assistance to seniors.