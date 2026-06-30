SP assures "thorough review" of CSF's outreach ordinance

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Pampanga has assured the public that it will conduct a thorough review of the proposed ordinance in the City of San Fernando local government seeking to regulate and institutionalize the conduct of feeding programs and medical missions in the city.

This was gleaned during the preliminary hearing conducted by the SP Committee on Health, Nutrition and Sanitation on Proposed Ordinance No. 021, Series of 2026 held on Monday, June 29.

The said ordinance has sparked controversy since it was filed at the Sangguniang Panlungsod after some organizations described it as ‘restrictive and excessively bureaucratic’ to outreach programs and donors.

The hearing was presided over by Committee Chairperson and Board Member Kaye Naguit, together with Board Members Claire Lim, David Dizon, Cherry Manalo, and My-My Gonzales.

During the hearing, the committee sought clarification on the scope and provisions of the proposed ordinance.

City of San Fernando Councilor Noel Tulabut, the author and sponsor of the measure, and representatives from the Pampanga Business Circle and Advocates for Genuine and Outstanding Services attended the hearing.

Naguit said that the provincial board has power to review proposed measures filed at the councils of towns and components cities in the province.

“Ang Sangguniang Panlalawigan po ay may review powers at magbibigay po kami ng suggestion. Kami po ay magsasabi kung approved o disapproved,” Naguit said.

She added that the hearing was only the initial step in the review process and the proposed ordinance would still be presented during the SP’s regular session.

Tulabut reiterated that the ordinance is intended to protect Fernandinos, particularly the youth.

“Hindi po ito restrictive. We do not even discourage ’yung ibang organizations. Actually sa Naga meron pong ganyan, sa City of Palanan at sa Palawan meron din. Kaya dito sa San Fernando, ginawa natin ’yan in order for everybody na gustong magbigay ng mga outreach missions ay magkaroon ng coordination,” Tulabut said.

He added that similar ordinances were adopted in other local government units.

Tulabut stressed that the proposal aims to establish proper coordination between organizers and the city government.

The city councilor also said that the final draft of the ordinance has reduced the documentary requirements for long-term school-based programs to avoid unnecessary delays and additional legwork for donors.

“Sana mabasa po nila ng buo ’yung final draft para maintindihan nila na it is not restrictive,” he said.

Tulabut likewise welcomed possible amendments that may be recommended by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

But he emphasized that the provincial board’s authority is limited by law.

“Kung ano ang magiging recommendation ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan, pag-aaralan namin ’yan. Kung applicable ’yan, why not. Pero kung sakali, ang sinasabi kasi sa batas, they can review, but as long as the ordinance is not ultra vires, meaning hindi ka sumobra sa authority mo, wala kang pananagutan. Even the wisdom, they cannot question that,” Tulabut said.

Some groups expressed their opposition to the measure.

Pampanga Business Circle Representative Rene Romero said that while the ordinance's objective is commendable, its proposed framework could discourage individuals, organizations, and institutions from carrying out charitable feeding and health outreach programs.

Representing AGOS, Mark Allen Sison called on the Provincial Board to defer approval of the ordinance, saying the proposal requires review before it is adopted.

The committee is expected to prepare a report on the hearing, which will be presented to the Provincial Board for deliberation during its regular session on July 1.