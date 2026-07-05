SP disapproves Sasmuan, CSF outreach ordinances

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Pampanga has disapproved two ordinances passed by the councils of City Government of San Fernando and the Municipal Government of Sasmuan, which regulate feeding programs, medical missions and other outreach.

The provincial board adopted the recommendation of its Committee on Health, Nutrition and Sanitation in disapproving City Government of San Fernando Ordinance No. 2026-021, Series of 2026, and Sasmuan Council Ordinance No. 09, Series of 2026.

According to the committee, the City of San Fernando council ordinance contained legal, structural and implementation issues.

The committee said the measure applied only to privately-sponsored activities while exempting government-funded or government-implemented programs, raising possible equal protection concerns under the Constitution.

It added that several provisions of the ordinance may overlap with national laws and existing regulatory systems governing the practice of medicine, dentistry, food safety and administrative procedures.

The committee further said the ordinance imposed vague and burdensome requirements on volunteer groups, charitable organizations, schools, faith-based organizations, civil society organizations and other private-sector organizers, which could discourage volunteerism, delay humanitarian assistance and affect community-based and emergency response activities.

The committee also cited concerns raised by private-sector groups, including the Pampanga Business Circle and AGOS, which opposed the ordinance over what they described as excessive documentary requirements, possible arbitrary enforcement, duplication of existing national safeguards and its potential impact on volunteer and relief work.

In recommending the ordinance's disapproval, the committee said the city may consider revising the measure by removing the exemption for government-funded activities, applying health and safety standards uniformly, clearly defining the roles and qualifications of organizers, including a deemed-approved provision, providing exceptions during emergencies, recognizing written parental consent and authorized adult representatives, and strengthening coordination with the Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Philippine Red Cross and Department of Education.

For Sasmuan Ordinance No. 09, Series of 2026, the committee recommended disapproval after finding that the measure had not complied with the publication requirement prescribed by law before it was implemented.

The committee said the ordinance imposed a ₱5,000 fine, which exceeded the maximum penalty municipalities may impose under the Local Government Code. It added that the measure sought to regulate medical, dental, optical and other health-related services that are already governed by national laws and supervised by national regulatory agencies.

The SP said its action reflects its mandate to review local legislation for consistency with the Constitution, national laws and existing regulatory frameworks.